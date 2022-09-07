Marco Rubio Plays The Fool In Classified Document Scandal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 16:15 Hits: 3

On Fox and Friends, Senator Marco Rubio angrily attacked the DOJ and FBI for "leaking" to the media instead of questioning why Trump refused to turn over highly classified documents.

Co-host Steve Doocy explained that at first, they thought Trump just kept his love letters from Kim Jung-Un at Mar-A-Lago, but now with the explosive Washington Post report that Trump had nuclear secrets of a foreign government in his possession, the stakes have been raised.

"That doesn't seem like the kind of thing you should have in your post-presidential desk drawer," Doocy said.

"We really don't know," Rubio said. "All of this information is coming from one side, and one place, and that is sources with knowledge of the investigation. Who are the sources? The FBI and the Justice Department," Rubio said.

Lil' Marco whined that since the Gang of 8 wasn't informed about this security breach, then it couldn't be real.

Throwing more conspiracies into the pot, Rubio admitted the released documents by the DOJ were heavily redacted, but he still claims that the DOJ didn't demand Trump return these boxes full of classified information.

Really? That's where he's going?

Rubio is in a tough election fight. Val Demings is within two points in the latest Florida poll.

