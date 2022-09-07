Trump Goes Authoritarian In MA: Diehl Will 'Rule Your State With An Iron Fist'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 17:00 Hits: 3

Donald Trump did a phone-in tele-rally for the upcoming Massachusetts primary on Monday, but went King George authoritarian in his support of his election denier apologist Republican Geoff Diehl.

Trump opened by claiming MA's voting system is in shambles, "Nowadays you just do whatever you want to do and we'll end that, " Trump spewed.

"Geoff is really a special guy, " he said.

Sure. Diehl was Trump's co-chair for his Massachusetts 2016 presidential campaign and became a rabid election denier after Trump was defeated in 2020.

Trump blasted RINO republicans and radical Dems, but thought it was a good idea to promote a fascist type ruler to the state that rallied against England and helped launch our Revolutionary War for independence.

"Geoff is a proven fighter who successfully pushes back on the ultra liberal extremists, and whose driven them a little bit wild because they can't figure him out," he lied.

"And he'll rule your state with an iron fist and he'll do what has to be done," Trump promised.

Trump praised China's President Xi as ruling with an "iron fist" too.

What a f**king idiot.

Of all states that would not want an "iron fist" leader, it would be Massachusetts.

