Politics Podcast: What To Expect Between Now And Election Day

Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022

Labor Day traditionally marks the point at which general election campaigning truly ramps up — summer vacation is over, TV ads flood the airways and pollsters switch their models from registered voters to likely voters. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how they expect the next few months leading up to the midterm elections to play out, based on historical trends.​​ They then play a game of midterm trivia, reviewing the largest midterm election swings, key policy issues and how Americans have followed past midterm news.

The team also analyzes the media attention surrounding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently published life expectancy report for 2021 and the political implications of falling life expectancy beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

