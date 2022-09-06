Ukraine Hackers Catfish Their Way To Russian Base Locations

Articles

Tuesday, 06 September 2022

Ukraine has become amazingly adept at destroying Russian military bases in their country. Much of that probably has to do with American and western intelligence gathering, but some of it is also due to other methods, such as creating profiles of attractive women on Facebook, Telegram, and other social media platforms. As Nikita Knysh explained to the Financial Times, "The Russians, they always want to fuck," Knysh told the FT. "They send [a] lot of shit to 'girls,' to prove that they are warriors." Once their base is located, they transfer the information to the Ukrainian military who in turn verify it and then send in the HIMARS.

Ukrainian hackers set up fake accounts of attractive women to trick Russian soldiers into sending them photos, which they located and passed to the Ukrainian military, the Financial Times reported. Nikita Knysh, a 30-year-old IT professional from Kharkiv, told the FT that when Russia's invasion began in February this year, he wanted to use his hacking skills to help his country. He recruited other hackers and founded a group nicknamed Hackyourmom, which now consists of 30 hackers from across the country, he told the FT. read more

