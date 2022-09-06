The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Christian Nationalism On Jan 6 Goes Down The Memory Hole

Joyce Dalsheim, University of North Carolina – Charlotte and Gregory Starrett, University of North Carolina – Charlotte

When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents’ actions a “desecration of the United States Capitol building.”

Both sides appealed to the Christian God as the authority for their actions and values.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/january-6-christian-nationalism-down

