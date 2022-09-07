A Different Perspective On Biden's Speech

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 03:00 Hits: 3

Politics Girl is talking about the speech that President Joe Biden gave last week from Philly. She pointed out that the Ultra MAGAts have their undies in a bundle and are crying that Biden is just so divisive. Politics Girl says that instead, Biden was offering the saner Republicans (I know - it's a contradiction in terms) a way to get off of their path of self-destruction while saving face.

I don't know. I'm still trying to figure out what the heck semi-fascism is.

Open thread below....

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/different-perspective-bidens-speech