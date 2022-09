Articles

Category: World Politics

Otero County's Couy Griffin, who was convicted of entering a restricted area during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, must be removed from office for his involvement in an insurrection, a judge ruled.

(Image credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)

