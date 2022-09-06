Election Deniers Made Repeated Visits To Georgia Election Office

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 13:30 Hits: 8

Looks like quite the conspiracy here! Two election deniers who sought evidence that Trump's defeat was fraudulent made multiple visits to a county elections office in rural Georgia in the weeks after an alleged post-election breach of voting equipment there that is the subject of a criminal investigation. Via the Washington Post:

Surveillance video reviewed by The Washington Post shows that the consultants, Doug Logan and Jeffrey Lenberg, made two visits in January 2021 to the elections office in Coffee County, about 200 miles south of Atlanta.

Lenberg made an additional five visits on his own that same month. The two men are under investigation for separate alleged breaches of voting machines in Michigan. The footage also shows that earlier in January, Cathy Latham, a teacher and then-chairwoman of the county Republican Party, was at the elections office and greeted the outsiders when they arrived shortly before noon to copy the data. Latham has said in sworn testimony that she taught a full day of school that day and visited the elections office briefly after classes ended.

