Pollsters: Republicans Getting 'Killed' Among Female Voters

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 14:09 Hits: 3

Yep, the dog finally caught the car and now the dog is desperately trying to claim, "Who, me? I didn't catch that car! I never even wanted that car!" But women know what's up, and their poll numbers show that Republican dreams of regaining control of the Senate are fading fast. Via Politico:

One after the other, Republican nominees in top Senate battlegrounds have softened, backpedaled and sought to clarify their abortion positions after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Another is that male candidates have begun putting their wives in front of the camera to speak directly to voters in new television ads.

Those ads, along with public and internal polling data, suggest that the GOP’s struggle to attract women voters may turn out to be the biggest obstacle standing between the party and a potential Senate majority in 2023. A Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday showed that abortion was the single issue most likely to drive respondents to vote this fall, above inflation. And 52 percent of white suburban women say they would support a Democratic candidate in the election, the poll found, while only 40 percent said they would vote for the Republican.

“I’m convinced that, based on numbers we have, Republicans have to make some kind of leap on the abortion issue,” said Chuck Coughlin, an Arizona-based GOP strategist. “Because they’re getting killed among women.”

