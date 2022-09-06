Newsmax Host Calls Labor Day A Communist Holiday

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 15:35 Hits: 1

The idea of a Labor Day holiday began making its way through the states in 1887, and by June of 1894, legislation was passed by Congress and signed by Grover Cleveland, making it an official US holiday.

But to the hyper-partisan MAGA cult-obsessed ass-hats like Eric Bolling, Labor Day is a communist celebration.

The disgraced former Fox News host and now a Newsmax shill was very happy when a Trump appointed judge gave in to her worst impulses and allowed a special master to be appointed to the FBI research of Mar-A-Lago.

Bolling pretended to be a true patriot by bragging that he was working on Labor Day.

"You're looking at a fresh, all-new show tonight because we're here for you and for this reason, because news doesn't take a holiday, neither do we," he said.

"Unlike the old and stale shows over at our competitor tonight. who's off celebrating this fine, fair communist holiday we call Labor Day. so only here...." Bolling ranted.



Many Americans chose to work on Labor Day too, idgit. And they work because they have to make enough cash to survive.

Bolling made his original money on Wall Street off the backs of the working class but like many rich people, could care less about their health or welfare.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/newsmax-host-calls-labor-day-communist