Judge Removes 'Cowboys For Trump' Leader From Office Over Jan. 6 Insurrection

Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, really put everything on the line for the twice-impeached one-term president, who is now under investigation for espionage. Griffin's participation in the 2022 Capitol riot not only cost him financially but now a New Mexico Judge ordered Griffin to be removed from his Otero County Commissioner office, effective immediately. The Judge ruled that the attack on the Capitol was an insurrection and that Griffin's participation in it disqualified him under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, according to CREW.

Following his arrest, he said, "there's going to be blood running out of that building" when he returned to Washington for Joe Biden's inauguration. But that didn't work out well for him.

Via CREW:

This decision marks the first time since 1869 that a court has disqualified a public official under Section 3, and the first time that any court has ruled the events of January 6, 2021 an insurrection. read more

