Jim Jordan: MAGA Should Brag About Overturning Roe

Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022

Rep Jim Jordan told Fox and Friends Tuesday that Republicans should "lean into" the Supreme Kangaroo Court's decision to overturn 49 years of Roe V Wade and deprive women from making health choices for their bodies.

Closing out their segment, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked the Ohio lawmaker what Republican messaging should be on the controversial decision.

"Lean into It!" Jordan proclaimed. "We're the pro-life party," he said.

"Pre-life" party would be a more accurate description. No matter what, the cost is physically and emotionally horrible for the woman.

Jordan then started to get revved up.

"Democrats have the radical position," he yelled. Jordan read off a list of their greatest anti-choice memes to defend the religious take-over of the Supreme Court and their anti-woman views.

For almost five decades, a woman had the right to determine her own fate.

No longer.

Jordan said Republicans shouldn't shy away from their positions, but that's what's happening as women all across the country are registering to vote.

The increase varied greatly across the 10 states — Kansas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Florida, North Carolina, Idaho, Alabama, New Mexico and Maine — with some states showing a pronounced surge in the share of new registrants who were women and others showing little change at all. read more

