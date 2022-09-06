Politico’s New CEO Invited Executives To ‘Pray’ For Trump’s Re-Election

Articles

With CNN taking a rightward turn, Politico seems to be right behind the network after it was revealed that the new German owner of the outlet, Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, sent an email to his executives asking if they should meet up to pray for Donald Trump's re-election.

According to The Washington Post, just weeks before the 2020 election, he sent a message to his closest executives that read, "Do we all want to get together for an hour in the morning on November 3 and pray that Donald Trump will again become President of the United States of America?"

Döpfner initially denied sending the email. "That's intrinsically false," he said. "That doesn't exist. It has never been sent and has never been even imagined."

Via the Post:

