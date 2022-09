Articles

Tuesday, 06 September 2022

Jeanine Pirro, Tucker Carlson and others are being grilled under oath in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News for spreading lies about a voting tech company's role in the 2020 elections.

(Image credit: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

