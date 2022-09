Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 09:05 Hits: 3

President Biden went to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to talk to union workers on Labor Day. The states are key to Democrats' success in the midterm elections.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/06/1121201338/biden-uses-labor-day-speeches-to-focus-on-2-swing-states