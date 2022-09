Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 11:00 Hits: 4

Trump can't run more than twice because of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. The amendment's history is rooted in money, race and politics. Here's a look at how it came about.

(Image credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/06/1120383809/22nd-amendment-explainer