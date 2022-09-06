Trump Is Having A Normal One: 'I DID NOTHING WRONG!!!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 11:46 Hits: 5

Last night, former President Donald Trump took to his failing Truth Social platform to say, "I DID NOTHING WRONG," then this morning, he wrote, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" You would think a former President would write something to recognize Labor Day, but here we are.

Then, he returned to feigning innocence while suggesting that the feds raid President Joe Biden's house. Then, he lashed out at wokeness. What a weird guy.

"So much talk, back and forth, including from my many patriotic "defenders & supporters," about our Federal Government working every seldom (or never used) rule and regulation in order to get and destroy, at any cost, President Donald J. Trump," he wrote last night. "Same concepts, anger, and Radical Left maniacs and RINOs who have been working the system of Hoaxes and Scams ever since I came down the "golden escalator" in Trump Tower seven years ago. They also have the same problem, however - I DID NOTHING WRONG!!!"

This morning:

"MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.



The "house of Joe Biden."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/trump-having-normal-one-i-did-nothing