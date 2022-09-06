Martha Raddatz Put In Her Place Over Biden's 'MAGA Republicans' Remarks

Articles

Tuesday, 06 September 2022

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was asked on 'This Week' about President Joe Biden's address on Thursday in which he emphasized the threat "MAGA" Republicans pose to American democracy, and the host, Martha Raddatz, inadvertently made a good point as to why she should retire. Bottoms remarked that Biden noted that "democracies are fragile."

Raddatz, for some reason, shot back, "Whatever you said, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, which tracks hate speech, said after the Biden speech, there was a surge online in conversations that said Biden's remarks singling out MAGA Republicans were interpreted as a declaration of war against conservatives and all the Trump voters."

That's sweet, but Trumpers think everything is a declaration of war. They're very fragile creatures, and they do not like being exposed.

"Well, what I would say to that is that this is what this MAGA agenda has been all about. It's been about distorting the truth," Bottoms said. "It's been about misleading people. It's been about putting out information that inflames people."

Bottoms was put in the position of stressing to Raddatz that the President was not speaking about all Republicans. Still, he was singling out those who supported the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Martha should have known that already, and conservatives are throwing hissy fits over Biden's words that don't mean what they think they mean.

