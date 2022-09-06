The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Judge's Special Master Ruling Opens Door For Endless Trump Delays

Morning Joe brought on NBC News legal analyst Andrew Weissmann, former general counsel in the FBI and who served as lead prosecutor in the Mueller special counsel's office.

"You know, I have been bellowing for years now about how Donald Trump is above the law and he should be accountable for his crimes," Joe Scarborough said.

"But i'm not catastrophizing over this. If it delays things a few weeks, the Justice Department can work around that. Also, let them litigate the executive privilege. I don't think he has it, and the Supreme Court may have to rule on that. Other than those two issues, why does -- what is the tragedy in this special master being appointed?"

"Okay, let me see if i can convince you," Weissmann said.

"Let's first talk about something that you mentioned, which is equal justice. Donald Trump should not be treated better or worse than anybody else under investigation. What the judge did here is so out of the norm. Her discussion of the facts and her at the time tethering of this to the law, it bears no resemblance to what happens in federal and state investigations. No one else would be treated this way.

