'Utterly Offensive' Melbourne Mural Painted Over

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 19:15 Hits: 3

A mural of a Russian and a Ukrainian soldier embracing was quickly condemned, the artist saying he hadn't meant any offense, despite it being explained to him repeatedly by the Australian arts community that the image's insensitive nature and message were inappropriate.

Source: The Guardian

The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia has slammed the painting of a large mural in Melbourne that shows Russian and Ukrainian soldiers hugging. Vasyl Myroshnychenko said the mural near the CBD was “utterly offensive to all Ukrainians” and the artist “has no clue about the RU invasion of Ukraine”. “​​The mural creates a sense of a false equivalency between the victim and the aggressor. It must be promptly removed,” he said in a tweet.

A Melbourne community leader was appalled as well, comparing it to a rapist and a victim hugging.

Community leader Stefan Romaniw described the artwork's message as a drawing a "false moral equivalence between the aggressor and the victim". “What would people think if a mural featured a rapist and a victim hugging?" Mr Romaniw, the co-chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations, said in a statement. read more

