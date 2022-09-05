What Was Trump Planning To Do With Those Top Secret Documents?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 22:30 Hits: 7

[Above: CNN breaking news, August 31, shows the Top Secret documents at Mar A Lago. - eds]

The FBI Raid

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago and the discovery former President Trump had in his possession top secret government documents are not surprising. The Department of Justice previously recovered boxes of documents, some classified, months before. Many Trump supporters argued we should grant Trump a mulligan in the latest case. However, on August 30th, the Department of Justice released further legal information and a photo of the government documents found during the raid. The picture was the first time the public was given a glimpse into the potential seriousness of the papers in Trump's possession. The FBI redacted the document's contents, but the classified markings were left intact. We may never know the contents, but an understanding classification markings of these materials reveals the potential long-term damage to our national security.

Top Secret 101

The government classification system for documents is in place to control our nation's secrets. Levels of secrecy and specific systems for who within our government can view a particular document ensure this information does not fall into the wrong hands.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/trump-top-secret-documents