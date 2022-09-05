Fox Trump Suck-Up Accidentally Admits He's Hurting The Party

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 22:39 Hits: 6

As the writers at Raw Story explained, Tomi Lahren admitted during an interview on Fox this Sunday that many mainstream Republicans don't support Donald Trump, and then, as they discussed, she "twisted herself in knots trying to explain why President Joe Biden's speech on Thursday was actually a good thing for MAGA world."

"I think it's a great point to be made — the strategy around all of this," Lahren began. "It's the Democrat strategy and the Republican strategy. Now, at first, when I saw what happened with the FBI raid, when I saw what happened with this horrible speech, I thought, you know, this was just attacking Republicans. And then, it dawned on me, as we've been having our side conversations, I think this is almost a strategy by the Democrats to rile up Trump supporters to get him to announce he's going to run in 2024. And then that is going to make those hesitant never-Trumpers out there, the mainstream Republicans, maybe vote a little differently. Maybe it'll prop up Donald Trump, but maybe that's not what's good for the Republican Party."

She went on to say that prior to the revelations that the National Archives was trying to get back the stolen documents and the FBI was forced to execute a search warrant, the GOP was leaning toward Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as their GOP nominee.

