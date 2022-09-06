Trump Supporters Handed 'Top Secret Documents' At Rally

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 03:00 Hits: 8

"Don’t worry, I declassified them," says Jason Selvig in the clip as Trump rallygoers happily take them.

Source: Newsweek

A satirical clip showing attendees of Donald Trump's recent rally in Pennsylvania being handed out fake classified documents has gone viral.

The video shows Jason Selvig, one half of the political comedy due The Good Liars, offering Trump supporters "free top secret documents" at the event at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Selvig says the documents are being offered to those at the rally are "just for coming in," with some appearing happy to accept them.

"Yeah, he's giving them out to everybody," Selvig says in the clip which has been viewed more than two million times on Twitter.