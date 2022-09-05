The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Deval Patrick Applauds Biden Calling Out Fascists

On CBS' Face The Nation, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick commended President Biden's speech calling out the MAGA cult as a real threat to US democracy.

Patrick said most people believe our system of government can withstand any threat, but it's never been tested like this before.

Patrick rightfully singled out the 19 states that passed voter suppression laws along with the Citizens United ruling that allowed incredible amounts of dark money from billionaires to infect our democracy.

"I celebrate the president's speech," Patrick said.

"Anyone of us may choose different words, but I think it is great that the president first of all calls things what they are. And also reminds us that the purpose of democracy is a means to ensure liberty and justice for all," Patrick said.

The pearl clutching and hand-wringing by the Beltway media over Biden finally becoming aggressive against the seditious former president is sickening at this point.

