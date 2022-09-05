Mikes Blog Round-Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 12:02 Hits: 7

The Ironic Labor Day Edition: It's Labor Day, & I'm working for nothing. How ironically American is that?

Also, it's 103°F (39.44°C, "feels like" 107°F) as I type this.

Saturday's Bund Rally, from PM Carpenter.

Rally bonus from Hullabaloo: Many of Trump's statements Saturday, curated from Twitter.

Republican candidate quality & banality, examined by riverdaughter of The Confluence.

From Hackwhackers, a Labor Day item (& book recommendation): The Black Washerwomen Who Changed The Labor Movement.

Music Bonus: First Draft on Todd Rundgren.

By M. Bouffant, who got it done before the power went out or he collapsed from heat exhaustion. Submissions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. will be considered.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/mikes-blog-round-2