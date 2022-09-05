CBS YouGov Poll: 72% Believe US Democracy Is Under Threat

Articles

A new CBS You Gov poll shows that much of America is indeed worried about the safety of US democracy, and that fear stems directly from the insane antics and voter fraud lies spewed by Trump and his cronies.

72% of those polled say US democracy is under threat, and these are their biggest fears.

86%: Influence of Money in politics

69% Potential for violence

67% Attempt to overturn elections

It's too bad that many hard-core Republicans feel there is rampant voter fraud.

CBS then outlines the extreme measures many states have taken to undermine voting rights in America, states polarized by voter fraud lies.

60% of Republican candidates running in swing states are election deniers.

Hopefully, these states will not elect election deniers as their Secretary of State.

It appears the Select Committee investigating the insurrection on January 6 at the US Capitol has had a dramatic impact on the opinions of many Americans.

The committee's work is much-needed in a time when the Beltway media overall does its best to normalize Traitor Trump's antics.

