Trump To Biden: No, YOU'RE The Enemy Of The State!

Figuring the best defense is a good offense, Trump attacked Joe Biden as an enemy of the state at a poorly-attended Pennsylvania rally. Via Vanity Fair:

On Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Trump called the president of the United States “an enemy of the state.” This fiery accusation was likely fueled by comments Biden made in a speech on Thursday: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” Trump further described Biden’s speech on Thursday at Independence Hall as “the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president."

Truth hurts, huh?

Addressing the FBI search of his Florida estate, Trump called the Justice Department “vicious monsters” who executed a “shameful raid and break-in of my home in Mar-a-Lago.” He also called the search “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.”

But wait, there's more! Terrified by the thought of yet another one of his endorsed candidates going down the tubes, he went after Dr. Oz's opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman:

