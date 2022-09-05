Angelo Carusone: Right Wing Has Successfully Worked The CNN Refs

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 16:30 Hits: 7

As we watch the tattered remnants of CNN bob on the waters of MAGAhood, it's worth pointing out what that does to public discourse. Via Media Matters:

TIFFANY CROSS (HOST): Angelo, one thing I find that is still missing in the media is this still ongoing effort to normalize Trumpism. A very talented reporter John Harwood left CNN yesterday, there are efforts to make Trump loyalists feel comfortable and at home watching television. And it was a whole week of talking about, you know, Biden saying fascists.

And when you talk to people who look like the folks on this screen, that is not the conversation we’re having. So it’s this gap that happens between the people who bring you news and the people who consume it. Your take on that.

ANGELO CARUSONE (PRESIDENT, MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA): Yeah, I think this particular backsliding in the news media is especially concerning when you think about about the future, because this is the kind of shift towards authoritarianism that the current right-wing fetishizes with Viktor Orbán and Hungary, which was how he was able to so effectively work the refs and control the levers of the media narrative.

