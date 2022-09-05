Jamie Raskin: MAGA Republicans Are A 'Fascist Political Party'

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin joined Face The Nation Sunday morning and defended President Biden's scathing speech against Donald Trump and his MAGA cult by clearly explaining the fascist elements the GOP has embraced.

Host Major Garrett asked Raskin to comment on Trump's latest insane comments, including that he should be "reinstated as president immediately." The former guy also said in an interview that he would apologize and pardon all those who attacked the US Capitol on January 6.

The Maryland representative outlined how Trump and his traitors lost 60 court cases about the 2020 election results, and that many judges that Trump appointed himself rejected his frivolous claims.

Raskin then defined what much of the GOP has become.

“Two of the hallmarks of a fascist political party are one, they don’t accept the results of elections that don’t go their way," Raskin said.

"And two, they embrace political violence. And I think that’s why President Biden was right to sound the alarm this week about these continuing attacks on our constitutional order from the outside by Donald Trump and his movement," he said.

That's all the MAGA quislings have to run on.

Lies, conspiracies, and unwarranted grievances.

If you walk, talk, and act like a fascist, then you are a fascist.

No ducks needed.

