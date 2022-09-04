Greg Abbott Thinks Plan B Could Soften His Anti-Abortion Image

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022 20:27 Hits: 5

As challenger Beto O’Rourke emphasizes his pro-choice position and as he continues to draw big crowds in deepredareas of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott suddenly wants people to think he’s not so pro-forced birth after all.

In the past, Abbott justified his no-exceptions abortion ban by saying he’d eliminate rape in Texas. Now, he implicitly acknowledges that's not happening and he has a – pardon the pun – Plan B.

From The Dallas Morning News:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that although the state’s abortion ban makes no exception for rape or incest, victims of these crimes can take emergency contraception and call the police. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/greg-abbott-thinks-plan-b-could-soften-his