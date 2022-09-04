The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Greg Abbott Thinks Plan B Could Soften His Anti-Abortion Image

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Greg Abbott Thinks Plan B Could Soften His Anti-Abortion Image

As challenger Beto O’Rourke emphasizes his pro-choice position and as he continues to draw big crowds in deepredareas of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott suddenly wants people to think he’s not so pro-forced birth after all.

In the past, Abbott justified his no-exceptions abortion ban by saying he’d eliminate rape in Texas. Now, he implicitly acknowledges that's not happening and he has a – pardon the pun – Plan B.

From The Dallas Morning News:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that although the state’s abortion ban makes no exception for rape or incest, victims of these crimes can take emergency contraception and call the police.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/greg-abbott-thinks-plan-b-could-soften-his

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version