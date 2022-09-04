'Reclaim America!': Neo-Fascist Patriot Front Members March In Indiana

Category: World Politics Hits: 8
Patriot Front is a neo-fascist group that broke off from Vanguard America following the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which Heather Heyer, an anti-racist activist, was murdered.
And there's probably a reason that they cover their faces. One of the white supremacists was kicked out of his mother's house earlier this year after he was arrested with dozens of others in Idaho. They always seem to live with their mothers. This time, they marched in Indianapolis while shouting, "Reclaim America!"
On Saturday, Destiny Wells, a Democrat running for Indiana's secretary of state, unleashed a few tweets about the jaw-dropping spectacle.
