The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

'Reclaim America!': Neo-Fascist Patriot Front Members March In Indiana

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

'Reclaim America!': Neo-Fascist Patriot Front Members March In Indiana

Patriot Front is a neo-fascist group that broke off from Vanguard America following the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which Heather Heyer, an anti-racist activist, was murdered.

And there's probably a reason that they cover their faces. One of the white supremacists was kicked out of his mother's house earlier this year after he was arrested with dozens of others in Idaho. They always seem to live with their mothers. This time, they marched in Indianapolis while shouting, "Reclaim America!"

On Saturday, Destiny Wells, a Democrat running for Indiana's secretary of state, unleashed a few tweets about the jaw-dropping spectacle.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/reclaim-america-neo-fascist-patriot-front

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version