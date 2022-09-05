The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Happy Labor Day!

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Happy Labor Day!

The unions have many friends in the music world. The most well known ones would include Bruce Springsteen and Joan Jett. But one would be remiss if one doesn't mention The Dropkick Murphys. And as such, Ken Casey shows why they must be included in anyone's labor friendly music list:

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/happy-labor-day

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version