Happy Labor Day!

Published on Monday, 05 September 2022

The unions have many friends in the music world. The most well known ones would include Bruce Springsteen and Joan Jett. But one would be remiss if one doesn't mention The Dropkick Murphys. And as such, Ken Casey shows why they must be included in anyone's labor friendly music list:

Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys goes on an epic rant against MAGA grifters with no lies detected and the Boston accent is the chefs kiss pic.twitter.com/jrFUFu3K67

— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 3, 2022