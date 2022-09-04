Michael Cohen: Doc Storage Room Was Right Next To Catering Hall

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022 13:00 Hits: 3

Remember: Trump himself changed the laws to raise the legal penalities for mishandling classified documents! Ha, ha! Via Huffington Post:

Former Donald Trump attorney and fixer-with-attitude Michael Cohen blasted the top-secret documents mess at Mar-a-Lago, saying sensitive files in the ex-president’s office were just steps away from the resort’s large, chaotic catering hall.

Stashing such documents in that way was reckless, according to Cohen’s remarks on CNN.

“That place is completely open. It’s directly above the catering hall,” he told anchor Poppy Harlow on Thursday night.

“So it’s not just guests, it’s not just members; it’s anybody that’s there, hypothetically, for a wedding or a christening, a bar mitzvah — any event that they have. And all that separated these individuals from top-secret, classified documents were 10 stairs and one little Master Lock key.”