The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Herschel Walker Still Pretending He Was A ‘Special Deputy Sheriff’

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Herschel Walker Still Pretending He Was A ‘Special Deputy Sheriff’

Walker’s multiple lies about being in law enforcement were debunked in June, including his “special deputy” claim. But for some reason, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from Georgia decided to repeat the lie at the end of August, this time with a photo of a fake law enforcement ID card. Along with it, Walker tweeted, “I was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb County for many years.”

Um, no he didn’t. Why Walker thought tweeting the special deputy sheriff card would give him law enforcement cred is further evidence of his delusional and/or deceitful mind.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/herschel-walker-still-pretending-he-was

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version