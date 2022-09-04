Herschel Walker Still Pretending He Was A ‘Special Deputy Sheriff’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022

Walker’s multiple lies about being in law enforcement were debunked in June, including his “special deputy” claim. But for some reason, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from Georgia decided to repeat the lie at the end of August, this time with a photo of a fake law enforcement ID card. Along with it, Walker tweeted, “I was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb County for many years.”

While ⁦@ReverendWarnock⁩ was calling law enforcement "thugs and bullies" I was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb County for many years. pic.twitter.com/3wf7ay5JmB — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 30, 2022

Um, no he didn’t. Why Walker thought tweeting the special deputy sheriff card would give him law enforcement cred is further evidence of his delusional and/or deceitful mind.

