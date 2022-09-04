The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Note To Tim Michels: Fascism Is Not A Faith

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ran a routine story about Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor, pointing out that his personal foundation donated $1.6 million to various organizations including charities, churches, anti-abortion groups and anti-LGBTQ. Among Michels' beneficiaries are these:

The Michels foundation gave a total of $175,000 in 2020 to Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro Life Wisconsin Education Task Force and Avail NYC, a New York City crisis pregnancy center.

Pro Life Wisconsin's agenda calls for completely outlawing abortion and would ban most common forms of contraception and birth control and prohibit in vitro fertilization. That goes beyond the 1849 abortion ban.

Other beneficiaries include Marco Rubio's rabidly anti-LGBTQ pastor and the Veritas Society which uses technology to stalk women who go to abortion clinics.

Michels immediately started playing the victim card, claiming that Governor Tony Evers was using the "leftist media" to attack Michels' faith and Christianity. In reality, Michels is running scared because he knows that this brand of Christo-fascism isn't playing very well in politics, so he is comparing donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to hate organizations to putting $10 in a church's poor box.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/note-tim-michels-fascism-not-faith

