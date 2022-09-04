Newsmax Host Goes To Great Lengths To Defend Trump, Fails Miserably

Articles

A Newsmax host went to great lengths to defend former President Donald Trump on a segment called 'Wake Up America,' with of all people Paul Manafort weighing in. Now, I don't know the host's name, so we'll just call him Meathead, OK? I don't want to be rude and not give him a name.

The federal judge overseeing Trump's lawsuit seeking a special master to review the records released a more detailed list of the documents seized from the ex-President's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. One detail stood out in particular.

Among other things, 43 empty folders with "classified" banners from a box were retrieved from Trump's office at Mar-a-Lago. So, that's a problem if you're not an idiot. But Meathead somehow thinks the fact they're empty exonerates the former President, who is under investigation for espionage.

"I have dozens of these," Meathead says. "This is a top-secret marker. OK, there is a little line in fine print that says, 'this cover, she is not classified.'"

"They found dozens of folders with this on it, but nothing in the folders," he added. "What's the problem?"

For starters, they were marked classified. It also proves that Trump haphazardly stored the sensitive documents, some of which were kept in the ex-President's desk.

