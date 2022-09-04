The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GOP Rep. Tom Emmer Compares Women's Rights To 'Chinese Genocide'

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-IN), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), accused Democrats of supporting a "Chinese genocide bill" because they are trying to codify abortion rights.

During an interview on Fox News, host Mike Emmanuel told Emmer that multiple Republicans had scrubbed any mention of abortion rights from their campaign websites after the U.S. Supreme Court upended women's reproductive rights.

"I trust our candidates to know their districts and know how they're going to appeal to their voters, to the voters that are going to turn out in November and elect them to the next Congress," Emmer opined. "That being said, if Democrats want to make abortion the main issue when every poll we have seen says that the economy and the cost of living is the number one issue, good luck to them trying to defend their extreme position."

"Every one of them voted for what I call the 'Chinese genocide bill,' which would allow abortion up to moments before a child takes its first breath," he ranted. "I think our candidates know how to message that and they'll be just fine in the midterms."

