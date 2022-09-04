Trump Claims Zuckerberg Came To The White House To See Him 'Last Week'

Articles

Donald Trump said at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania supporting senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano that Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg joined him for dinner at the White House "last week." Trump left the White House 592 days ago.

"Last week, the weirdo — he's a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," Trump said, then recalled the conversation: "'Sir, I'd love to have dinner, Sir. I'd love to have dinner. I'd love to bring my lovely wife.' All right, Mark, come on in. 'Sir, you're number one on Facebook. I'd like to congratulate you.' Thank you very much, Mark. I appreciate it."

Watch:

Trump says Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House last week and kissed his ass pic.twitter.com/QT7zBHjedy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2022

And, of course, Trump's supporters cheered. Maybe that's because they are as mentally ill as Trump is. The crowd yelled out "Lock her up!" chants in front of Trump, who is under investigation for espionage, among other serious charges.

