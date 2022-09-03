Russian TV's Outrageous Lie That Larry The Cat Is Pro-Russia

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 22:30 Hits: 9

More bald-faced lies that cannot go unanswered from Russia.

As for Larry, he's busy running to become Britain's next Prime Minister, probably in part being fed up with useless Tories that keep inhabiting his home, the cat a resident at Number 10 Downing Street for the last decade.

Source: Indy100

It may be too late to get his name on the ballot paper, but this hasn't stopped one cat from trying his luck at becoming the next leader of the Tory party.

Larry the Downing Street cat has officially launched his leadership bid with a shiny website and a billboard campaign.

It may be funny, but Larry - or rather agency Don't Panic London which is running the campaign - has a serious message about just how democratic the leadership election is... or isn't.

On the website, Larry says: "Choice is a wonderful thing.... the choice between chasing a feather or a string. But when it comes to the nation's next leader, why do 160,000 Tories get to choose for 67 million people? (And 34 million pets!) That's why I'm throwing my collar in the ring, to give Britain a proper choice."