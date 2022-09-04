Marge: Biden's Speech Was A 'Dog Whistle For Violence Against Me'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022 00:00 Hits: 8

Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is in Pennsylvania for a Trump rally on Saturday, and she spoke with someone from the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN). Greene discussed President Joe Biden's most recent speech and somehow made it all about her. Like Trump, Marge constantly needs attention.

The Georgia Congresswoman insisted that Democrats "have declared war on all of us," seemingly forgetting Jan. 6 when a mob of Trump supporters descended on our Capitol.

"Joe Biden basically said in his speech that we're the enemies of the state, and he's calling us extremists, and so, that's a dog whistle for violence against MAGA Republicans, and it is a continued dog whistle for violence against me."

Marge has visited the Jan. 6 defendants and advocated for them, even though they were hunting down Mike Pence to hang him on the gallows they erected just outside the Capitol. Marge has supported executing top Democrats, so she was removed from her committee assignments.

Trump declared the media the "enemy of the people." If you're not a fascist, then Biden wasn't talking to you. It's as if MAGA Republicans keep outing themselves. Biden called out the "semi-fascist" element with Trump supporters. And if you're supporting a mentally ill man under investigation for espionage, then we have to wonder why you want him back in the White House. Yeah, sure, Marge, we're the violent ones. You stick with that.

Here is Marge promoting unity.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/marge-bidens-speech-was-dog-whistle