America's Got Talent: HIMARS Edition

American-made HIMARS (or M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) are a big reason why Ukraine hopes to win the war against the invading Russian army.

Saint Javelin, a firm that helps raise funds for Ukraine, released a video in which the vehicle is presented to the "America's Got Talent" jury.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense approved, tweeting,"When used by #UAarmy, it’s more than just a talent."

Thanks to @saintjavelin for the video & creativity! https://t.co/Atl4Vk6WIO — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 2, 2022

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/americas-got-talent-himars-edition