America's Got Talent: HIMARS Edition

American-made HIMARS (or M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) are a big reason why Ukraine hopes to win the war against the invading Russian army.

Saint Javelin, a firm that helps raise funds for Ukraine, released a video in which the vehicle is presented to the "America's Got Talent" jury.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense approved, tweeting,"When used by #UAarmy, it’s more than just a talent."

