Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 09:00 Hits: 9

President Biden has brought one of Washington's most experienced political hands into the White House to help implement the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/03/1120837779/biden-has-a-369-billion-climate-plan-and-new-advisers-to-get-the-program-running