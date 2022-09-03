Bill Barr ‘Can’t Think Of A Legitimate Reason’ For Mar-A-Lago Docs

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 12:00 Hits: 5

Barr, Trump's own former attorney general, began by calling the Trump team’s request for a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI a “waste of time” and a “red herring.”

“What people are missing,” Barr said, is that almost all the documents, classified or privileged, belong to the government. The other documents, like news clippings, that were held in the same boxes as the classified material were “seizeable under the warrant because they show the conditions under which the classified documents were held.”

Also, the FBI has already gone through the documents, Barr noted.

Co-anchor John Roberts asked, “Is there any legitimate reason for those materials to be in the former president’s possession?”

That's the cue to put the ketchup bottles out of Trump’s reach.

BARR: Uh, no. I can’t think of a legitimate reason why [those documents] should have been, could be taken out of the government, away from the government if they’re classified. I, frankly, am skeptical of this claim that “I declassified everything,” you know, because frankly, I think it’s highly improbable. And second, if, in fact, he sort of stood over scores of boxes, not really knowing what was in them and said, “I hereby declassify everything in here,” that would be such an abuse, that shows such recklessness that it’s almost worse than taking the documents. read more

