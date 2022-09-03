So Predictable: Trump Comes Unglued After Bill Barr's Interview

Articles

On Friday, former Attorney General Bill Barr wasn't about to defend Donald Trump over the stolen documents scandal. Barr just came out and said it. The sensitive documents do not belong to the former President.

Barr was asked on Fox News if there was a legitimate reason for the twice impeached one-term President, under investigation for espionage, to have those documents.

"I can't think of a legitimate reason why [those documents] should have been, could be taken out of the government, away from the government if they're classified," Barr said.

That was too much for Lumpy to handle, so he immediately took to his Truth Social account to lash out at his former A.G.

"Former A.G. Bill Barr was fired long before I left the White House on January 20th," Bloaty McBatshit falsely stated. "He acted very slowly on the "No Collusion" Mueller Report in that the FBI and "Justice" had the "Laptop from Hell" in their possession, which totally exonerated me long before Mueller's decision came out, years later - A waste of time & money. The Laptop information should have been released BEFORE the Rigged Election, not after it, for the VOTERS TO SEE. He was petrified of the lunatic Dems & of being Impeached!"

