J6 Committee: Newt Gingrich, Come On Down!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 13:54 Hits: 3

The House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on January 6, sent a letter to Fox News stalwart Newt Gingrich, asking him to do a voluntary interview.

In the letter the committee says that they have obtained some information with his involvement with Trump senior advisors promoting false voter fraud allegations.

“Some of the information we have obtained includes email messages that you exchanged with senior advisers to President Trump and others, including Jared Kushner and Jason Miller, in which you provided detailed input into television advertisements that repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election,” Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and chairman of the committee, wrote in a letter to Mr. Gingrich. “These advertising efforts were not designed to encourage voting for a particular candidate,” Mr. Thompson added. “Instead, these efforts attempted to cast doubt on the outcome of the election after voting had already taken place. They encouraged members of the public to contact their state officials and pressure them to challenge and overturn the results of the election.” read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/january-6-committe-asks-newt-gingrich