Folder Marked 'Classified' On Display In Bar At Trump Tower

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 15:56 Hits: 8

Incredibly, it appears that our esteemed twice impeached one-term President, under investigation for espionage, has a folder marked "classified" behind glass at his tacky bar in Trump Tower. On Friday, it was revealed that among the folders found at Donald Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, were 48 empty folders marked "classified."

Trump has a folder marked “Classified” on display in the bar at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/n0KPbhEqQF — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) August 31, 2022

What's remarkable is the way Trump treated the office of the Presidency. For an 'America First' guy, he threw our country's top secrets around at his Florida estate, which is a security nightmare. Trump mixed classified folders in with other folders and kept some in his desk. The former reality show star has no respect for the office he once held or the country he feigned to love.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes spoke about that on Friday night:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/folder-marked-classified-display-bar-trump