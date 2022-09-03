Former CIA Agent: Fake Rothschild Known As A Russian Spy

Articles

Former CIA agent Tracy Walder was on Deadline White House yesterday, and dropped a little bomb into the conversation about the security risks of Trump holding onto classified documents at Mar-A-Lago.

"In terms of retracing our steps, where Trump has been, i think we need to think about digital thefts as well," she said.

"We don't know what pictures were taken of the documents. we don't know what e-mails were sent of the documents. We don't know what text messages were sent of the documents, and to me, that's highly problematic, and I also started thinking a little bit about, you know, the time line of the documents, and when the archives, you know, first really approached trump, which was May-ish of 2021. And then we just have a few months later in october of 2021, which is when the CIA issued sort of that worldwide cable saying, you know, hey, do a better job of keeping your assets safe because we're noticing that they're being killed perhaps, and I just, I find the timing of that highly unusual.

"And also, you know, with the news breaking that the member of the Rothschild family who turned out to be a Russian spy was also at Mar-A-Lago in May of 2021 when we know those documents were there. This is highly problematic, and we have basically served up our sources and methods to our adversaries really on a silver platter. What he has done, I really kind of liken it sometimes to Edward Snowden in a way, by providing sources and methods to our adversaries."

