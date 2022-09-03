CNN Purge: John Harwood Stands For Democracy In Final Segment

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 17:34 Hits: 9

The right-wing takeover of CNN continues apace, as yesterday we saw this farewell segment from John Harwood. Via the Daily Beast:

The staff shakeups at CNN under new management and ownership continue. White House correspondent John Harwood announced Friday that “today’s my last day at CNN,” tweeting that he looks “forward to figuring out what’s next.”

Harwood came to the network in Jan. 2020 after spending 13 years at CNBC as a Washington correspondent, where he broke the news in 2008 that John McCain had picked Sarah Palin as his running mate. In 2015, he made a name for himself as a harsh Donald Trump critic after clashing with the then-candidate in a GOP primary debate—a reputation that continued at CNN.

His departure comes shortly after the network’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter—long an antagonist of right-wing media—was terminated and his show canned.

Harwood appeared three times on CNN Friday morning, and apparently knowing that this was his last day, took the opportunity to deliver a parting message about the challenges facing journalism—and CNN itself—when covering the current state of politics.

read more