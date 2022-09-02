The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why Conservative Voters Support Liberal Ballot Measures

Democrat and former state Rep. Mary Peltola won Alaska’s special congressional election on Wednesday, defeating Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich discusses why it is difficult to draw a broader conclusion about the political environment based on the result. Later, senior politics reporter Monica Potts joins to discuss why voters sometimes contradict their partisan beliefs when it comes to voting on ballot measures.

