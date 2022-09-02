WH Press Secretary Smacks Down CNN Reporter's Stupid Question

Articles

Friday, 02 September 2022

President Joe Biden unleashed Dark Brandon last night, noting the "extreme ideology" of Donald Trump and his enablers, saying that he "threatens the very foundation of our republic." Here's the thing: MAGA Republicans are being called out because fascism has seeped into their party and now controls it.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about what he called Biden's "politically charged speech."

"Can you address the criticisms about why the president delivered what very much sounded like a politically charged speech at a taxpayer-funded event with two Marines in uniform flanking him?" he asked.

Former President Donald Trump has had Marines placed behind him during speeches, so I'm not sure why that's being brought up. Other Presidents have done the same. And let's not forget that Trump held the RNC convention at the White House, where he accepted the party's nomination.

Jean-Pierre shut Diamond down, explaining that defending democracy is "not political." She continued to say that "denouncing political violence is not political."

The White House Press Secretary went down the list, point by point. The question was ridiculous. It's like asking, "Why was the President doing President-y things?"

